Bobby Brown's son found dead in Los Angeles
Bobby Brown's son Bobby Brown Jr. has died, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to People. He was 28.
The NHL wants the players to stomach more lost wages, which means negotiations around the return to play are becoming sour.
The Toronto Raptors added a pair of skilled and experienced guards with their two selections at the 2020 NBA draft.
Mark your calendar: McGregor and Poirier will square off at UFC 257 in January.
After a five-month delay, the NBA draft finally happened Wednesday night, and with it came some surprises — good and bad.
NBA stars came together on social media Wednesday to wish a fallen rival well.
Al Horford's brother and sister did not hold back on 76ers fans.
Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster says Raptors first-round draft pick Malachi Flynn can 'do it all on the offensive end' and will continue to learn under the leadership of Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.
Liz Loza highlights some key sleepers for Week 11, including Philly rookie, Jalen Reagor.
CLEVELAND — NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett remained isolated from his teammates for the second straight day, but the Browns expect him to return Friday and play this weekend against Philadelphia.Garrett, who has 9 1/2 sacks, has stayed at home the past two days after not feeling well. As long as his next COVID-19 test comes back negative, the standout defensive end will be allowed back at the team's facility and to practice.“Myles is scheduled to come back tomorrow. We will see,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday, emphasizing there are no givens in 2020. "With all of this, you just have to follow the protocols.”The Browns (6-3) are also without starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey as they get ready to play the Eagles (3-5-1). Both were placed on the COVID list on Wednesday after they were identified as high risk for having close contact with an outside practitioner who tested positive.Stefanski said both Conklin and Parkey have “potential” to return Saturday and play Sunday. Fullback Andy Janovich, who played in last week's win over Houston, was also placed on the COVID list earlier this week.Parkey is 11 of 12 on field-goal attempts since taking over when the Browns cut Austin Seibert after the Week 1 loss at Baltimore.Browns special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer said practice squad kicker Matt McCrane has been doing all the kicking while Parkey has been out.“Hopefully we can get Cody back for the weekend,” Priefer said. “If not, Matt had a real good day yesterday, he’s going to kick again today, he’ll be ready to roll. The great thing is, our personnel people and myself, we’ve had a plan in place since July if something crazy like this happened.“As I told coach Stefanski the other day, we’re not going to bat an eye. We’ve got a plan and we’ve got to go execute the plan. If we don’t have Cody, we’ve got to be ready to go. And if Cody can come back Sunday morning, we’ll be ready to go. Either way we’re not pressing the panic button."___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLsaidTom Withers, The Associated Press
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe took one minute this week to show why he remains the French league's most dangerous player.Monaco's defenders will be bracing themselves for a refreshed and goal-hungry Mbappe when the sides meet on Friday night at Stade Louis II.After being sidelined with a minor thigh injury for three games, Mbappe came off the bench for France against Sweden on Tuesday. Immediately on the ball, he skipped down the left wing and clipped over a perfectly-weighted cross that striker Olivier Giroud met with a diving header.Crosser, dribbler, finisher: Mbappe's repertoire is huge, and it makes him potentially decisive as soon as he gets on the ball.Monaco knows that all too well, having developed him through its youth ranks into the world star he is now. After winning the league title and reaching the Champions League semifinals with Monaco in 2017, he joined PSG in a whopping deal worth 180 million euros ($213 million). He netted 26 goals in 44 games in a season where he turned 18.Mbappe has 97 goals in 132 games for league leader PSG and, had he not been ill with the coronavirus and minor injuries, would likely already have reached the century mark by now.He has played only eight matches so far this season, scoring seven goals.His fitness is most welcome for PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, who has a big injury list to deal with. Given that situation, eyebrows were raised when Mbappe joined France on international duty despite carrying an injury.In the end, a relieved Tuchel praised France coach Didier Deschamps for leaving him out against Finland and Portugal and only playing him for 30 minutes in a 4-2 win against the Swedes.“I'm very happy. There's good communication with the France team, we know what they did with him in training," Tuchel said. “He took part in a full training session for us yesterday (on Wednesday).”Tuchel has to decide whether to start Mbappe against his former club, or to bring him on.“He's feeling very good," Tuchel said. “We need to decide how many minutes he plays.”One small consolation for Monaco's defenders will be that Mbappe is unlikely to be paired alongside Neymar for much of the game.Neymar was called up by Brazil for their international games, even though he was nursing an injury, but did not play and the Selecao let him leave the squad.“I'm confident he will play a few minutes against Monaco,” Tuchel said.Tuchel is missing midfielder Marco Verratti, striker Mauro Icardi, winger Julian Draxler, midfielder Idrissa Gueye and left back Thilo Kehrer through injury, while left back Juan Bernat could be out for the rest of the season.Given PSG's precarious injury situation, Tuchel also has to protect his South American players coming back from international duty. Brazilian Marquinhos and Argentines Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria all played this week.“We have to be careful and be intelligent in terms of minutes played,” said Tuchel, whose side is chasing a ninth straight win after losing the first two games.Fifth-place Monaco, meanwhile, will be without top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder as he continues his recovery from COVID-19. He tested positive last Thursday when on international duty with France.Ben Yedder was the league's co-top scorer last season with 18 goals — level with Mbappe — and has four in seven games this term.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
GENEVA — Amid a coronavirus spike across Europe, the international soccer break proved to be a notable success for national teams.The 162-game group stage of the Nations League was completed this week with only two matches cancelled and the Final Four line-up confirmed.Top-ranked Belgium and recent World Cup champions France, Spain and Italy all qualified for a mini-tournament next October in a competition still struggling for acceptance in a congested soccer calendar.However, dozens of players are returning from national team duty either infected with COVID-19 or facing periods in quarantine ahead of league games this weekend, fueling the endless "club vs. country" tensions.“The current situation is not acceptable (for domestic leagues and clubs)," Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert said Thursday.The Champions League and Europa League also resume next week.Still, there were some immediate rewards for keeping Europe’s national teams active amid a public health crisis. The four remaining places at next year's European Championship were also confirmed and the integrity of seedings for the World Cup qualifying group draw on Dec. 7 was maintained.FINAL FOURFor most of Europe, the recent Nations League schedule was about promotion and relegation between the four tiers, a scramble for ranking points and projecting playoff paths toward the next European Championship or World Cup.For four elite teams, there is an extra trophy to play for. Italy will host a mini-tournament in October to crown the next Nations League champion. And earn extra money.At the inaugural Final Four, Portugal earned 10.5 million euros ($12.4 million) in prize money for winning, compared to 7 million euros ($8.3 million) for fourth-place Switzerland.The Final Four had been scheduled for June 2021, but was pushed back because of the postponed Euro 2020.WORLD CUP QUALIFYINGStripped of its usual glitzy ceremony, the European qualifying group draw will be modest for the COVID-19 era.FIFA will host the event at its Zurich headquarters with no team coaches or international media.The unofficial seeding pots include Belgium, France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands in Pot 1.The 55 teams will be drawn in to five groups of five teams, and five more of six teams. There are some security restrictions as well, including separating Russia and Ukraine, and Serbia and Kosovo.The 10 group winners will directly qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Three more places will be decided in playoffs in March 2022.VIRUS CASESUkraine is expected to be punished by UEFA on Friday for failing to play Switzerland in the Nations League on Tuesday. The entire Ukraine squad was put in quarantine by Swiss health officials after several players tested positive.Ukraine can expect the same 3-0 forfeit loss that Norway got on Wednesday for failing to send a team to play Romania. The result could relegate Ukraine to the second tier instead of Switzerland.CLUB vs. COUNTRYEvery top European club was obliged by FIFA to release players for 10 days to join national teams for competitive games in Europe, South America and Africa, and friendlies elsewhere.Many players will bring back infections or quarantine restrictions. A positive test while with Uruguay for World Cup qualifying has forced Luis Suarez out of Atletico Madrid's match against his former club Barcelona this weekend.Soccer authorities will clearly be hoping the COVID-19 picture is better when World Cup qualifying resumes in March.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGraham Dunbar, The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pittsburgh and Jacksonville have played some real nail-biters.Ten of their past 12 meetings have been one-score games, including several decided on the final drive and a few on the final play.The past two might have been the best between the former AFC Central foes, with Jacksonville winning a 45-42 shootout in Pittsburgh in the 2017 playoffs and the Steelers overcoming a 16-point deficit in the second half and scoring on their final play to pull out a 20-16 road victory 10 months later.The next chapter might not be as close.The undefeated Steelers (9-0) visit reeling Jacksonville (1-8) on Sunday, a matchup of one of the NFL’s most quintessential franchises and one of its most dysfunctional.“It’s been fortunate that the games have been tight, but we have a lot of challenges this week in all three phases,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said.The Steelers are trying to get to 10-0 for the first time in franchise history. They are the 21st team since the 1970 merger to start 9-0. All 20 previous teams reached the playoffs, with seven of them winning the Super Bowl.“They have a lot at stake,” Marrone said.Marrone might have more, honestly.The Jaguars have lost eight in a row since stunning Indianapolis in the opener, leaving them one shy of tying the single-season franchise record. Owner Shad Khan fired then-coach Gus Bradley following his ninth straight loss in 2016.The Jaguars are 41-99 in Khan’s nine-year tenure. A loss Sunday would tie him with former New Orleans Saints owner John Mecom Jr. as the second fastest to reach 100. Khan would hit the dubious mark in 141 games, one more than late Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse.The positives for Jacksonville: the team played well in its past two loses and had chances to upset Houston and Green Bay, and the Jaguars have traditionally played Pittsburgh tight. The Steelers have won their past three trips to Jacksonville, but each has been decided by a touchdown or less.Pittsburgh, though, is a 10-point favourite this time around.“We’re not playing Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell, and they’re not playing Hines Ward and Jerome Bettis, so none of that is very relevant,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We respect the challenge that’s 2020, and that’s what we’re getting ready for.”ON THE RUN, PART IPittsburgh’s defence has developed a surprising weakness over the past month: an inability to shut down the run. The Steelers were second in the league in fewest rushing yards allowed over the first five games, giving up just 66.2 yards.That number has more than doubled to 157.5 yards over the past four weeks. Cincinnati averaged more than 5.0 yards a carry against Pittsburgh last week, providing a blueprint of sorts for a Jacksonville offence that will rely on rookie running back James Robinson to take some pressure off rookie quarterback Jake Luton, who will make his third start.“It’s up to us to stop the run,” Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward said. “With a younger quarterback, you tend to lean more on the run. They’ve got a lot of road graders in the offensive line that do a good job. So it’s going to be up to us to really set the tempo, get off the run early, put them in advantageous situations for us.”ON THE RUN, PART 2The Steelers aren’t just having issues stopping the run, they’re having trouble generating any sort of momentum on the ground on offence. While Roethlisberger has been able to pick up the slack — throwing for four touchdowns last week against the Bengals — Tomlin is well aware his team’s running game needs to take a significant step forward after failing to go over 50 yards rushing in any of their past three games.“We are not up to snuff right now,” Tomlin said. “We accept ownership for that. We are going to roll our sleeves up and solve it.”SPECIAL ADVANTAGE?The Jaguars are counting on special teams to help close an apparent talent gap on both sides off the ball. The units helped give Jacksonville a chance the past two weeks.Keelan Cole had the longest punt return in team history, a 91-yarder for a score against the Packers. Logan Cooke dropped five punts inside the 10-yard line the past two games, including three inside the 5. And Chase McLaughlin seemingly stopped the team’s season-long place-kicking carousel by making every kick last week, including a 52-yard field goal.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press
DERBY, England — Wayne Rooney outlined his desire to become a top-level manager like former England teammates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard as he prepared for his first match as interim coach of second-tier English club Derby.Derby fired former Netherlands international Phillip Cocu after slipping to last place in the Championship and has turned to Rooney on a temporary basis.His first game in charge is against Bristol City on Saturday but the record scorer for Manchester United and England is thinking much longer term, having been inspired by the appointments of Lampard at Chelsea and Gerrard at Scottish team Rangers.“I’ve made it quite clear in the last few years my ambition is to go into management," the 35-year-old Rooney said, “especially with guys like Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Scott Parker (Fulham) all getting good jobs and doing really well.“I wouldn’t be an ambitious person if I said I didn’t want the job.”Derby is awaiting the completion of a takeover bid led by Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan — a member of the ruling family of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour — before making its next managerial move.Rooney and his fellow coaches in the interim set-up — Liam Rosenior, Justin Walker and Shay Given — had an introductory video call with the prospective new owners this week.Rooney remains a player-coach, but his stated ambition suggests his playing days could be coming to an end.“While I’m in this position, I’ll give myself a new three-year deal,” he said, laughing.“I know I’m in the twilight of my career. We’ll have to wait and see what happens moving forward. For now, I’ve got my toes in both dressing rooms, as a player and trying to help lead the team, and we’ll see where this takes us.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Canadian sharpshooter Nate Darling is signing a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets.Darling's agency One Legacy Sports tweeted congratulations on the signing, with the hash tag CanadaMade.The 22-year-old from Bedford, N.S., went undrafted Wednesday on a night that saw no Canadians selected for the first time since 2009.Darling declared for the draft after a solid junior season at Delaware. He averaged 21 points per game and shot 39.9 per cent from behind the arc, and for one six-game stretch in January and February scored more points - 182 - than any other player in the NCAA.Darling set a school record last season with his 107 three-pointers, and his 672 points were seven shy of the Delaware record. The six-foot-five guard played on Canada's team that won gold at the FIBA under-19 world championships in 2017 in Cairo. He'll have a Canadian connection in Charlotte in assistant coach Jay Triano. Darling's two-way deal would see him splitting time with Charlotte and the team's G League affiliate in Greensboro. Canada had the most players outside the U.S. in the draft for the sixth consecutive year with 16. Karim Mane of Montreal appeared to have the best chance on Wednesday, sitting around No. 50 on some mock drafts. NBA training camps open on Dec. 1. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020. The Canadian Press
Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab, who's filling in for Dalton Del Don, offer up their DFS locks and fades for this week's slate of games, including a running back who finished with 49 total yards vs. Detroit last week.
Pep Guardiola committed himself to turning a new generation into title-winners at Manchester City after signing a two-year contract extension on Thursday, prolonging his stay at the English club to a seventh season.“I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well,” said Guardiola, who will become second in the list of City’s longest-serving post-war managers if he sees out his new deal that runs through the end of the 2022-23 season.The storied Spanish coach is in his fifth season at City — longer than he stayed at Barcelona (four) and Bayern Munich (three) — and has won two Premier League titles, the last three English League Cup titles, and the FA Cup once.However, most of the players who helped make City a force in the English and European game over the past decade have left — notably Joe Hart, Yaya Toure, Vincent Kompany and most recently David Silva — and striker Sergio Aguero could be next to depart at the end of this season.The next generation is being led by the likes of 20-year-old forwards Phil Foden and Ferran Torres, 23-year-old centre back Ruben Dias and striker Gabriel Jesus, also 23 and likely to be the long-term replacement for Aguero.And these young players could yet have the ultimate icon to lead them on a new charge for trophies, with Guardiola's continued presence opening the possibility of him being reunited with Lionel Messi for next season should City attempt to sign the Argentina star when his contract at Barcelona expires in June.City was heavily linked with Messi before he chose to stay at Barcelona in September despite putting in a transfer request.It is the first time Guardiola has chosen to build a second title-winning team at a club.Guardiola, who has a win rate of 73.87% since joining City, said this season he would only extend his contract beyond next year if his team’s performances justified it after losing the title to Liverpool last season.City is in 10th place in the Premier League after winning three of its seven games. However, the team has played a game fewer than most of its rivals.“The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving," Guardiola said, "and I am very excited about helping Manchester City do that.”The rebuilding job might not come cheap for Guardiola but he has been backed in the transfer market by the Abu Dhabi-owned club since his arrival in 2016. About $480 million has been spent on defenders alone in that period.“Ever since I arrived at Manchester City, I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself — from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and owner," he said.“Having that kind of support," Guardiola added, “is the best thing any manager can have."City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said Guardiola's decision to stay at City was "a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire club.”“Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years," Khaldoon said.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
ROME — Desperate for cash amid the coronavirus crisis, Serie A’s 20 clubs voted unanimously Thursday to accept a 1.7 billion euro ($2 billion) offer from a consortium of private equity funds that will be charged with improving the sale and promotion of the league’s TV rights.“There are still a lot of checks to be done but we’ve accepted the offer,” Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino said. “We’ve done something unique in a really dramatic time. ... The economic impact on clubs (from the pandemic) is about 600 million euros ($700 million)."The consortium featuring CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and FSI will control 10% of the league’s new media company.Once the contracts are signed, the first order of business will be selling TV rights for the next three seasons.The league also needs to determine how to divide the money between the 20 clubs.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The Jets could get the first pick in next year's draft, but won't try to lose for it.