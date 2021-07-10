Bobby Bradley's walk-off homer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bobby Bradley drills a solo homer to right-center field, his 10th of the season, giving the Indians a 2-1 walk-off win in the bottom of the 9th

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories