Bob Saget's family sues to keep death investigation records private

For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell
BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight could think of no better way to close the Beijing Games women’s hockey tournament than a rematch between the United States and — who else? — Canada with the gold medal on the line. During an Olympic tournament criticized for lacking parity because of too many lopsided scores — and big on predictability with the U.S. and Canada once again dominating — the title will be fittingly settled between the world’s two major powers on Thursday. It will mark the next chapter in
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons is going from one pressure cooker to another with his move from Philadelphia to New York City. He won't suddenly find a less demanding fan base, or a more understanding media. If Simmons was hoping to quietly resume his career out of the spotlight, it won’t happen in Brooklyn. The Nets are a title-contending team playing in the biggest market with lots of national TV games. Their every misstep along the way gets dissected. The Nets can’t provide Simmons with cover fro
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Steve Stamkos scored twice in the third period, and Brayden Point and Corey Perry added goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Friday night. Brian Elliott made 15 saves in his second start since Dec. 31 as Tampa Bay (31-11-6) rebounded from a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Thursday. The Lightning have not lost consecutive games this season and are 5-0-1 in the second game of back-to-backs. “That's kind of been in our DNA for a while now,” Stamkos said. "
BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel in Beijing was over until after 3 a.m. local time Monday. The judges began to deliberate after nearly six hours of online testimony. An announcement is expected Monday afternoon, a day before Valieva's next competi
BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste
Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu
BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric
BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long
BEIJING (AP) — Jamie Anderson and Julia Marino had their bubbles burst before qualifying began for women's snowboard big air. Behind the scenes, these pandemic Olympics haven't been what they hoped. “Just like a little bit tapped out,” Anderson said. “I’m excited to go home.” Anderson wiped out on her first two jumps in qualifying Monday and failed to crack the finals field, while Marino dropped out of the contest after a distressing fall during practice over the weekend. Long shot U.S. teammate
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn't even the best part of his weekend. The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Jefferson's wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game. After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed
BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig
The Kamila Valieva controversy continues to hang over the Beijing Games.
Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais set a new Olympic record to win the gold medal in women's team pursuit in long track speed skating in Beijing. The Canadians beat defending Olympic champion Japan's Ayano Sato, Miho Tagaki and Nana Tagaki in Tuesday's dramatic final at the National Speed Skating Oval. Canada posted a time of two minutes and 53.44 seconds, while Japan finished in 3.04.47. Japan enjoyed a slender lead with a half lap to go but Nana Takagi lost her bal
Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.
Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi
No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.