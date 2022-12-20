Boats in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Blanketed in Snow Amid Weather Warnings

Snow blanketed parts of Vancouver early on the morning of Tuesday, December 20, amid weather warnings in the region.

This footage, filmed by Kevin Sojoodi, shows heavy snow covering boats in Coal Harbour.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued an arctic outflow warning for metro Vancouver, cautioning locals of bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds.

According to the ECCC, “an arctic front” brought a cold air mass to the south coast, with “strong outflow winds bringing temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal norms.” Credit: Kevin Sojoodi via Storyful