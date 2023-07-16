Boats burned in illegal gold mining raid: Bolivia govt

STORY: Footage released by the Bolivian government showed the moment officers stormed a dredger boat with miners and workers on it. The boats were then set alight to be destroyed.

Authorities said the police and army conducted a six-day operation that ended on Friday with the arrest of 57 suspects for participating in alleged illegal gold mining activities and the seizure of 27 dredger boats.

In response, some miners and local residents staged a protest on Saturday (July 15), claiming to operate lawfully.

The operation took place after indigenous communities reported growing illegal mining in the Beni region, local media reported.