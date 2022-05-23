Boaters Have Close Encounter With Waterspout in Ohio

Boaters had a close encounter with a waterspout while enjoying a day out on the Ohio River in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 21.

Evan Gallagher, who shot this footage, told Storyful he and eight friends were travelling westbound along the river around Sayler Park when they encountered the watery vortex.

“We were trying to get back to our dock ahead of a thunderstorm that appeared to be rotating,” Gallagher said. “Suddenly, a waterspout formed over the river about 100 yards behind us. We were unharmed and got back to the dock safely.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for the region on Saturday. Credit: Evan Gallagher via Storyful