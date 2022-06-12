Boat safety event held on Beaver Lake
Arkansas emergency officials conducted safety checks on boats on Beaver Lake Sunday.
With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Matheny spent about 20 minutes in the dugout before his Kansas City Royals took the field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday and tried to put what has been a miserable 20-game stretch into perspective. “There's some things we can get better at,” Matheny said of the 5-15 rut, “and it's a long list.” They took care of a couple of them in their series finale against Toronto. Kansas City finally managed to get into hitter's counts throughout the game, knocking ou
TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks believe significant moves made by first-year general manager Shawn Burke, and the integration of new players into the team atmosphere, will help the team improve on its ugly 3-11 record from last year. Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice said team-building was a key factor throughout training camp with a number of new faces joining the team. "We did a lot of team-building stuff over the course of training camp to make sure these guys .. jelled with the new crew," LaP
Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.
TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j
TORONTO — Julian Champagnie has seen the rigours an NBA season first-hand from his twin brother Justin, and so has no illusions about playing basketball on the game's biggest stage. "I definitely have a lot of respect for (Justin)," Julian said. "He did have some really high moments and had some really low ones where he wasn't playing (in his rookie season with the Raptors), and I know how he felt, it was tough. Seeing him persevere and continue to go harder and eventually find his role, it was
The Tampa Bay Lightning have to win at least one game at Madison Square Garden to overcome the Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final. Heading into Game 5 in New York, Victor Hedman believes his team have to play their best game of the series to stand a chance.
MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord
The Lightning are on the brink of yet another trip to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.
Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.
Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.
Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his NFL career on hold once again. Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press on Wednesday he has received four contract offers from NFL clubs — he wouldn't divulge the teams — but is putting football on the back burner after being accepted into a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, starting next month. The veteran offensive lineman has been an unrestricted NFL free agent since March. He's not retiring, rather he's taking care of medical requir
The Colorado Avalanche swept the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference final and proceeded to break the long-standing superstition of not touching the Clarence Campbell Bowl.
While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes
Quarterback Dane Evans of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats can't wait to see how CFL defensive co-ordinators adjust this season to the league's attempt to improve game flow and boost scoring. In April, the league unveiled nine rule changes with the aim of speeding up the flow of games and increasing offence. The most significant were moving hashmarks closer to the centre of the field and allowing teams to take the ball at the 40-yard line following a successful field goal or single instead of the 35. Tea
Montreal's Khari Jones and Ottawa's Paul LaPolice face similar pressures heading into the CFL regular season. The head coaches are both in the final year of their respective CFL contracts. In the results-based business that is pro football, each needs an improved showing by their club to secure extensions. Adding to the urgency, both Jones and LaPolice weren't hired by their general managers. Montreal GM Danny Maciocia and Ottawa counterpart Shawn Burke both inherited their head coaches and thus
CALGARY — Pulling wins out of tight games in the final three minutes was among coach Dave Dickenson's stated goals for the Calgary Stampeders during training camp. The Stampeders delivered in their 30-27 victory over the Montreal Alouettes to open the CFL season on Thursday when Rene Paredes kicked a 38-yard field goal with 30 seconds remaining. Trailing 24-14 at halftime, the Stampeders outscored the Alouettes 16-3 in the second half. "I'm not going to say it was a clean game in any three of th
The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team lost their second straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League 2022 preliminary round match following a 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-21) defeat to the reigning Olympic gold medallists France on Friday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar led Canada with 12 points. Pearson Eshenko added eight. Barthélémy Chinenyeze scored 15 to lead France. The Canadian men's squad dropped its opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday. Canada returns to action on Saturday aga