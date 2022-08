Reuters Videos

STORY: After the horrendous discovery of two children's remains in a New Zealand storage locker last week, local police are now investigating their suspected murder.Police in Auckland launched their homicide inquiry after the remains were found in suitcases by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased unseen.Police said Thursday the two children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been deceased for some time, and that the suitcases had been in storage for some time as well.While the children have yet to be identified, police say they believe they had family in New Zealand -- and that it's possible their families aren't aware of their whereabouts.Police did not give any details on how the children died or whether there were any suspects in their murder, but said the family who found the bodies were not connected to their deaths.