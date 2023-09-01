Boat Rentals, Hydrofoils and Jet Boards! R&R Surf has it all!
Former UFC star Paige VanZant reveals her OnlyFans site made more money in one day than her entire fighting career (including UFC) combined.
Iga Swiatek thinks it could be tricky to surpass her pal — Slovenia's Kaja Juvan — en route to defending her US Open title.
"To be continued..." NFL and college football personality Wendi Nix wrote after splitting from ESPN.
The Toronto Blue Jays are about to play in the most unusual ballpark in the majors and some players will be more affected than others.
If anyone still doubts that Ludvig Aberg is not just a lively candidate to make next month’s Ryder Cup but is rapidly becoming a probable, then they did not see the young Swede’s first round in the final qualifying tournament on Thursday and certainly did not hear the assessment of Luke Donald’s assistant captain.
Lewis Hamilton said he was confident Mercedes could match Red Bull within the next two years as he finally put pen to paper on a new two-year deal worth an estimated £100 million.
Which wideouts should you be leery of at their current ADPs? Seven analysts reveal a big-name receiver they're fading in drafts.
MADRID (AP) — Spain's government began a move to oust suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales, who ended a week of silence on Friday by insisting he was the victim of a smear campaign. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for his behavior during and after Spain's recent Women’s World Cup triumph in Sydney. He kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent and grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture. On Friday, a Spanish government legal panel han
Phil Kessel has appeared in 1,064 consecutive regular-season NHL games.
Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the World Cup quarterfinals. So are the U.S., Germany and Lithuania. Out of the mix: Olympic bronze medalist Australia. Half of the World Cup quarterfinals field is now set, after those four nations won their opening second-round games Friday to secure spots in the knockout round. The U.S. rallied to hold off Montenegro 85-73 in Group J, and Lithuania topped Greece 92-67 in the late game in that group. The Americans and Lithuania are both 4-0 now; Greece an
The U.S. soccer great praised the "unity" of the World Cup champions as Spain's soccer president refuses to resign over the kissing scandal.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wants you to get comfortable taking small steps toward a championship — Step 1 is to win the first month of the season.
The Chiefs tried to move up in the first round of the NFL Draft, but their offer was turned down by the Cowboys. This is what Dallas executives thought of the proposal.
Davis Schneider and Ernie Clement could be the heroes the Blue Jays need down the stretch.
Mark Schlereth on his outlook for the Cowboys following the Trey Lance trade, “They’ll get in the playoffs, and they’ll s*** in their helmets like they do every year.”
The Red Bull driver has won a record-equalling nine successive Formula One grands prix.
From Super Bowl predictions to picking MVP and all the other notable awards, USA TODAY Sports' NFL staffers mapped out what to expect in 2023.
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 23 points but Canada suffered its first defeat at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, losing 69-65 to Brazil in second-round action Friday. Lu Dort added 17 points for Canada. Brazil was led by Bruno Caboclo's 19 points. Canada's loss, in addition to Latvia's 74-69 win over defending champion and top-ranked Spain earlier in the day creates a logjam in Group L. Each team holds a 3-1 record heading into the final day of group stage games.
Checking in with the Spanish golf star on the heels of his best season yet.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The opponent names will become more recognizable for USA Basketball now. Nikola Vucevic awaits on Friday, Jonas Valanciunas on Sunday, and if the Americans keep progressing through this FIBA World Cup the challenges will only get tougher. To that, they say this: Good. Second-round play at the World Cup starts Friday, with a 32-team field to start the tournament now down to 16 contenders for the Naismith Trophy. The U.S. is one of eight teams with 3-0 records, and those