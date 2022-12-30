Boat Gets Stuck as Pittsburgh Rivers Freeze Over

A boat got stuck as the three rivers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, froze over on Thursday, December 29, as seen in footage posted online.

Video taken by William Bara shows the boat surrounded and trapped by a sheet of ice.

“Very rarely do the 3 rivers in Pittsburgh ever freeze, but this boat was left in the water not knowing the temperature was about to dip to -5° F,” Bara told Storyful. “Now it is 60° F and it’s defrosting and about to sink to the bottom,” he added. Credit: William Bara via Storyful