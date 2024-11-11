Bo Nickal not surprised to be -1000 favorite over Paul Craig at UFC 309: The people know who is going to win.
The UFC middleweight prospect joined "The Ariel Helwani Show" to discuss his upcoming fight against Paul Craig at UFC 309 in New York City.
With the UFC's home arena reaching its 100th event on Saturday, Ben Fowlkes examines how the facility has reshaped fight night — for better or worse.
Jones went 22-of-37 in passing attempts and threw two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Panthers in Germany.
A Soto return would create a fascinating outfield situation; a good problem, but still a problem.
As the season crosses the midway point, here's a guide to some facets of the league that are worth following until the playoffs — and other things you can just ignore. Hello, Cowboys, Giants and Jaguars.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Yuri Karasawa to talk about Roki Sasaki getting posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines, why he’s now a top free agent this offseason and which MLB teams might have an advantage in signing him.
Week 10's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways from every game of the Week 10 Sunday slate.
It’s stunning to grapple with dire framing for Rodgers. But that’s where we are. You could hear it during his postgame comments after another humbling defeat.
The NFL playoff picture is starting to take shape as Week 10 wraps up.
Dallas' playoff hopes are all but lost after a hapless showing against Philadelphia.
On this week's Overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde unpack the complex conference championship races that now exist after many unexpected Week 11 outcomes.
In Christian McCaffrey's first game of the season, tensions boiled over on the 49er sideline
The Chiefs have now won 15 straight games.
New York tied things up off a last-second field goal, but Carolina had the last laugh in the fifth and final international game of the year.
You can only wonder if Bruce Pearl said the words, "Stop yelling or I am turning this plane around."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes kicking off, the annual Scott Boras pun-fest at the GM meetings and make their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 10. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 10 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
The GM Meetings kicked off the hot stove season this week in San Antonio.
The NFL has staged 42 games in Europe since 2007. Of those, only two have been between teams with winning records.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the underrated gems he's taking a chance on in Week 10.