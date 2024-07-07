Bo Naylor's three-run home run (5)

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Colten Brewer fractured his left (non-pitching) hand after punching a dugout wall. That put him on the 60-day injured list.
Uruguay finished with 26 fouls and only one shot on goal. But it bruised and eventually beat mighty Brazil in a penalty shootout.
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
Six teams, five players, five draft picks, one pick swap and two teams receiving hard cash. Only in the NBA.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman dig into what is going wrong with the Yankees, who was selected as an All-Star starter and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.