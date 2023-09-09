Bo Bichette's RBI double
Bo Bichette rips a double down the right-field line, scoring Kevin Kiermaier to tie the game at 1 in the bottom of the 6th
TORONTO — In a change from last year, the Toronto Blue Jays' radio rights-holder will not resume in-person broadcasts of road games as the team enters the playoff stretch drive. The decision was confirmed by a Sportsnet spokesperson via email. The network used remote coverage in 2022 before shifting back to traditional in-person road broadcasts for most of the second half of last season. In 2023, radio broadcasters went back to a pandemic-style setup of calling road games while watching the acti
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — No Nikola Jokic, no problem. Even with its best player sitting out this summer, Serbia is going to play for gold at the Basketball World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Serbia defeated Canada 95-86 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday. Ognjen Dobric and Nikola Milutinov each scored 16 for Serbia, the best-shooting team so far in the tournament — making 55% of its shots coming into the day, then connecting on 62% to end Canada’s hopes of gold. Serbia (6-1)
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's U.S. Open semifinal victory over Karolina Muchova was delayed by 50 minutes because of a disruption by four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands Thursday night. One protester glued his bare feet to the concrete floor. Gauff was leading 1-0 in the second set when play was halted. She would go on to win 6-4, 7-5. “I always speak about preaching about what you feel and what you believe in. It was done in a peaceful way, so I can’t get too mad at it.
TORONTO — Bo Bichette is back in the Toronto Blue Jays lineup, but they'll be without catcher Danny Jansen for the rest of the regular season. Bichette was reinstated from the Blue Jays' 10-day injured list and slotted back in at shortstop for tonight's game against the visiting Kansas City Royals. The all-star has been out since Aug. 27 with a strained right quadriceps. Jansen had surgery on his fractured right middle finger on Thursday and Toronto manager John Schneider says he'll be out until
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff never wavered. Not when a big lead in the first set evaporated. Not when match point after match point went by the wayside. And not, most distracting of all, when her U.S. Open semifinal against Karolina Muchova was interrupted for 50 minutes Thursday night by environmental activists — one of whom glued his bare feet to the concrete floor in the stands. It’s been rather obvious for quite some time that Gauff is no ordinary teenager. Now she is one win away from becomin
When U.S. captain Zach Johnson got his Ryder Cup team together for the first time for a training camp at the Marco Simone course outside Rome on Friday, there was no need for a pep talk about team unity with Brooks Koepka coming in from the renegade LIV Golf tour. “The only thing that was said about Brooks with the guys — specifically the top six that made the team on their own merit — was, ’We want Brooks Koepka to play for Team USA,” Johnson said. Nine of the 12-man American team played Marco Simone for the first time.
In the wake of Canada's early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup, coach Bev Priestman and her family spent five days in Fiji. The idyllic surroundings could not mask the disappointment of a tournament three-and-out in Australia. "What I learned in that moment is it doesn't matter where you are in the world — I could have been sitting in my office — it still sucked," Priestman said in a virtual availability Friday. "Like the players, I've poured every ounce of me into this team and preparing th