Bo Bichete's single

Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Jordan Love might give Green Bay more years of QB excellence.
The Jags will be looking fresh when Tom Coughlin is officially inducted into Pride of the Jaguars.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
The Bulldogs missed out on a chance to defend their national title after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
There was no doubt about this one.
A timeline for Irving's return wasn't made clear.
It's Bijan Robinson vs. Breece Hall in our latest fantasy football draft debate!
Spain's day for the ages, Argentina defends its Copa crown, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre wins his home tournament, the O's get the last laugh, and more.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
Mondon's arrest is the 19th driving-related incident for the Georgia football team since a Jan. 2023 car crash that killed Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy.
The Knicks are getting some help from their star point guard.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
"This is inexcusable."
Paolini is the first Italian woman to make the Wimbledon singles final in the Open Era
Adams was released by the Seahawks in March, three years after signing a $70 million extension.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Colten Brewer fractured his left (non-pitching) hand after punching a dugout wall. That put him on the 60-day injured list.