New BMA director seeks to build community
The Baltimore Museum of Art marked a huge first in the selection of its new director, who is a homegrown person of color. Baltimore native Asma Naeem served as the BMA's interim co-director in June 2022 and as chief curator since 2018. Naeem immigrated to the United States from Pakistan when she was 2 and came right to Baltimore, where she grew up. She said that becoming the first person of color to be director of the BMA comes with a huge responsibility.