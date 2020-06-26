Blue Whale Dwarfs Boat in Drone Footage Shot Off San Diego Coast

Drone footage of a blue whale swimming close to a boat off the coast of San Diego was captured by a local whale watcher on June 19.

Domenic Biagini, owner of tour company Gone Whale Watching, was responsible for capturing the footage and said the whale approached the boat unprompted.

Speaking on June 26, he told Storyful, “We’ve been lucky to see blue whales almost every day for the past week, and in this amazing moment, this giant whale came over to check out our boat.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He continued, “This was entirely the whale’s choice as we did not approach this whale at all. In fact, our engine was completely off and we were just drifting there as this amazing moment happened.”

Blue whales are common off the coast of California where there is an abundant supply of krill to feed on, according to SanDiego.org.

Biagini added, “Blue whales typically spend the summer months feeding off the San Diego coast, so we are hoping to see many more of these giants.” Credit: @GoneWhaleWatching via Storyful