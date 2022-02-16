Blue Swimmer Crabs Fight Over Bait Off Adelaide Coast

Blue swimmer crabs and a school of fish fought over a bait box dropped by a fisherman off the coast of Adelaide in South Australia.

Andrew Burnell bought toy diving figures and secured them in a cage with bait, before he sent it to the seafloor. Burnell’s cameras recorded the selection of crabs and fish moving around the cage.

Burnell operates a Crab.e.cam Facebook page that showcases his underwater footage. Credit: Andrew Burnell via Storyful