Blue Ridge Fire Scorches More Than 15,000 Acres in Orange County, California

The Blue Ridge Fire burning in Orange County, California, had scorched 15,200 acres and threatened more than 20,000 structures by October 27, authorities said.

This footage, shared by the Orange County Fire Association, shows firefighters conducting an air operation as smoke from the fire billows behind a helicopter.

Local news reports said thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes in Orange County.

The blaze broke out near the Green River Golf Club in Corona on October 26 and was zero percent contained by October 27. Credit: OCFA PIO via Storyful