Blue Ridge Fire Nears Highway in Chino Hills, California

The Blue Ridge Fire burning in California’s Orange County had spread to over 14,000 acres and was at 30 percent containment on Thursday, October 29, officials reported.

This footage was posted to Instagram by Stevenimich A Archangel, who said he captured it as he drove along Route 71 on the way to Pasadena on Tuesday, the day after the fire started.

More than 8,000 homes in the path of the fire had been evacuated by October 27, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

All evacuation orders for Yorba Linda and Chino Hills were lifted by Thursday morning.

Evacuation orders were also lifted for the Silverado Fire, burning east of Irvine, as the blaze was 40 percent contained, according to The Orange County Register.

One of two lanes will be open on southbound Route 71 while crews fix a fire-damaged guardrail; repairs are expected to be completed by 4 pm Thursday, local news reported. Credit: Stevenimich A. Archangel via Storyful