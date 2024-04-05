Blue Jays vs. Yankees Highlights

Ambar Roman and her husband felt pressured by the Dodgers to give up the Shohei Ohtani home run ball she caught. 'I feel like the Dodgers took advantage of us.'
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 Friday in New York’s home opener. “The Toronto faithful may not like this but I was the biggest Yankees fan growing up, so I’m glad we could kick their (butt)," said Clement, who grew up in Rochester, New York. A 28-year-old who appeared in just 35 major league games over the previous two seasons, Clement drove the second pit
NEW YORK (AP) — His voice quavering as he fought tears, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will play this season in the memory of the wife of a club executive who was killed this week by a falling tree. Cathy Tusiani died Wednesday when her car was struck during a storm in suburban Armonk. Her husband is Yankees senior vice president of partnerships Michael J. Tusiani. At the end of his pregame news conference before Friday's home opener, Boone spoke of the Tusianis. “I just want
Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is in hospital after suffering a horror crash during stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country on Thursday.
Shohei Ohtani provides winning margin in 5-4 win over Giants, strikes surprising deal with fan to get "very special ball" back.
Matthew Dale was surprised to catch a fish so large so close to shore at the popular South Carolina beach.
Van Lith will still be eligible to play in the 2024-25 season if she transfers again.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
The Toronto Blue Jays have showed off their latest renovations at Rogers Centre. The 100-level seating bowl looks much different and there have been changes to the field and dugout areas. (April 4, 2024)
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils started Wednesday night’s game with a brawl involving all 10 players on the ice off the opening faceoff. The main event was Rangers forward Matt Rempe taking on New Jersey’s Kurtis MacDermid, with the two having history from the previous time the Devils visited Madison Square Garden on March 11. That night, Kempe refused MacDermid’s offer to fight early in the game. Later in the contest, Rempe knocked Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
What a crowd reaction.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Brad Gushue's Canadian team bounced back from a tough loss at the world men's curling championship by surging into the semifinals with a pair of tidy six-end victories. Gushue and his St. John's, N.L., team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker finished the round robin in second place at 10-2 with a pair of lopsided wins Friday — 9-3 over Japan and 8-1 over host Switzerland. Finishing in the top two was huge for Gushue as it allowed Canada to avoid the qualif
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest. The 19-year-old son of LeBron James announced Friday on his Instagram account that he also plans to retain his college eligibility and will enter the transfer portal. “I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” James wrote. James posted his decision hours before USC introduced Eric Muss
Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers, arguably the two best players in women's college basketball, face off in the Final Four Friday night.
“Let someone else run your business before you blow everything your dad gave you.”
Keegan Bradley's answer to the question of his favorite building or room at Augusta National might be the best answer of this year's entire Golfweek Masters Survey. "This is going to sound strange but there are these secret bathrooms on the course," ...
It turns out that handing over taxpayer dollars to billionaire owners tends to be far less popular among regular citizens than among well-connected government officials.
MLB had to approve the Nike-designed uniforms before Fanatics produced them.