Blue Jays vs. Yankees Highlights
Cole dominates to lead the Yankees to a 5-3 win
The beleaguered Blue Jays starter will not see game action again until 2024 as a dramatic campaign comes to a close.
The Blue Jays have the American League's most difficult remaining schedule, but their path to the playoffs is now crystal clear.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Tyrone Taylor homered twice and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Wednesday night to take another step toward their second NL Central title in three years. Donaldson homered off Zack Thompson (5-7), the former AL MVP’s second home run since he was released by the New York Yankees and signed by Milwaukee. Twelve of Donaldson’s 22 big league hits this year have been home runs. Mark Canha hit a three-
As of Tuesday night, Tom Willis had thrown the first pitch at 29 different Major League Baseball stadiums, with just one more to go.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't last very long on the bench Wednesday night. Boone was ejected in the second inning by plate umpire Lance Barrett for arguing balls and strikes against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the seventh ejection this year for Boone, tied with David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds for most among major league managers. Boone has been tossed 33 times in six seasons as a big league skipper, all with New York. Barrett had a wide strike zone from the start, accord
The former Detroit Red Wings blueliner is the latest to detail his experiences with the disgraced former head coach.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays selected outfielder Cam Eden to the big-league roster on Wednesday and optioned infielder Ernie Clement to Triple-A Buffalo. Eden hit .257 over 131 games for the Bisons this season. He had three homers, 48 RBIs and 53 stolen bases. Clement hit .380 (19-for-50) over 30 games for the Blue Jays with one homer and 10 RBIs. However, he had just two hits in 10 at-bats over his last seven games. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated infielder Mason
The Fox News host fumbled her take on the alleged fatal beating of a New England Patriots fan.
Ryder Cup legend Nick Faldo has no patience for fellow European stars who jumped to LIV.
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams says Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp needs to "learn how to play the game the right way."
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats to know heading into Week 3's action.
Daryl Watts took a financial hit when the Premier Hockey League was bought out and the Professional Women's Hockey League took its place. The 24-year-old forward from Toronto signed a two-year contract in January with the PHF's Toronto Six that would have paid her a league-record US$150,000 in 2023-24. Within weeks of the Six winning the PHF championship Isobel Cup, it was announced that Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter had bought out the PHF and had also reached a collective bargaining
Israel Adesanya breaks silence on his loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.
NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer celebrated his 34th birthday with his 57th career leadoff homer, Bo Bichette hit a two-run drive and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 7-1 on Tuesday night. Toronto stayed one game ahead of Seattle and Texas for the second AL wild card. The Yankees are seven back for the last playoff spot, needing to overcome the Mariners and Rangers. Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) was pulled as a precaution one batter into the sixth because of a left upper trap muscle cramp a
Losing sleep over what to do at RB? You're not alone. Scott Pianowski examines a start to the season that has featured injuries and limited production.
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez has a singles date in the final 16 at the Guadalajara Open after knocking off 13th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium on Tuesday. Fernandez, of Laval, Quebec, defeated Mertens 6-3, 6-4 in the WTA 1000 tournament and will play Emma Navarro of New York, who defeated American Madison Keys 6-2, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday night. Fernandez and Mertens each had three aces in the one-hour, 34-minute match. Mertens had eight double faults while Fernandez h
Max Verstappen, who was fined in Singapore, feels that every incident has to be judged individually by the stewards.
Unless you're a dedicated fan of one of these clubs, it's best to avoid watching them play hockey at all this season.
The Pacers could be seeking an impact player or premium draft pick for Buddy Hield. Here are six teams that could potentially trade for him.
MUNICH (AP) — Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time goal proved enough for Bayern Munich to beat Manchester United 4-3 in their Champions League opening game on Wednesday. Tel scored with a spectacular finish in the second minute of injury time, restoring Bayern’s two-goal lead just when United threatened to pull off another remarkable comeback after Casemiro scored in the 88th. Casemiro did score again in the fifth minute of stoppages with a header to Bruno Fernandes’ free kick, but this time there was no