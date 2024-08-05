Blue Jays vs. Yankees Highlights
Alejandro Kirk and the Blue Jays take on DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees on August 4, 2024
Alejandro Kirk and the Blue Jays take on DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees on August 4, 2024
DJ LeMahieu was a healthy scratch on Sunday amid a career-worst batting slump.
Here are some of the best images from Day 9 of the Olympic Games, from the track to an Eiffel Tower sunset to some of the best in the world celebrating Olympic gold with their families.
Photos of the finish between USA's Noah Lyles and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson show how close the result truly was.
Facing elimination and down a man due to injury, Team USA's 3x3 men's team went out with a whimper against the Netherlands.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
It was a jam-packed day for American women at the Olympics on Saturday, with the USWNT, Katie Ledecky and Sha'Carri Richardson all competing in pivotal events.
Chase Budinger and Miles Evans rolled over Australia on Saturday night to make the beach volleyball knockout round.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Steven Sabino was disqualified after a false start in his men's 100 preliminary round, ending his Olympic Games without ever running.
We're now a full week into the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the seventh day of action provided plenty of incredible shots from across the country.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the disappointing end to Mike Trout’s season, the Orioles shuffling their roster, take their guesses at who was named the Heart and Hustle Award winners and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The Frenchman collected his fourth individual gold of the Paris Games.
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
Julius Peppers was an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Both Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting failed an unspecified gender eligibility test in 2023 and were disqualified from the world championships, which has sparked a controversy in Paris.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about all the action from the United States successful group stages in the 2024 Olympics, the club friendlies happening in the U.S. and an awkward substation with Korbin Albert.
The Chicago Bears and receiver D.J. Moore agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract extension that is the largest deal in franchise history.
Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian wasted no time helping an athlete in need.