Blue Jays vs. White Sox Recap

The Bucks proved they weren't going to go down without a fight in Game 3.
Dallas Keuchel pitched six effective innings, Yasmani Grandal homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Thursday night.
It appears that the relationship between Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres has reached the point of no return.
Toronto slapped its team's own fans in the face once again as a Canadiens flag flew outside City Hall just days after the CN Tower lit up in Habs colours.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named the finalists for the 2021 Hart Trophy.
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien has been on fire to start the 2021 season but there's reason to suggest he can't keep up his current pace.
The Blue Jackets promoted Brad Larsen on Thursday to fill the head coaching vacancy left after Columbus parted ways with John Tortorella.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said Thursday that he did not request a trade this offseason.
After watching his team get swept by the Canadiens in Montreal, 23-year-old Winnipeg Jets fan Alex Wojakowski was allegedly assaulted while walking home.
Kyler Murray was a top-10 pick in the 2018 MLB draft.
Woods' absence at Torrey Pines will be stark.
Krejcikova and Sakkari played with passion and drive for three hours and 18 minutes.
The proposed playoff would feature the top six conference champions and six at-large teams.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas Keuchel pitched six effective innings, Yasmani Grandal homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Thursday night. Led by Keuchel, Chicago closed out a 5-2 homestand and improved its AL Central lead to a season-high 4 1/2 games over idle Cleveland. Adam Engel also went deep, and reigning AL MVP José Abreu hit two RBI doubles. It was the first game for the White Sox since they placed second baseman Nick Madrigal on the injured list with a torn right h
Canada was on the podium twice at the artistic swimming World Series Super Final on Thursday in Barcelona, Spain. Jacqueline Simoneau, of Saint-Laurent, Que., took top honours in the solo technical event with a season-high score of 90.4573. The 24-year-old won her fifth gold medal of the year swimming to music by fellow Canadian Michael Bublé. By landing atop the podium, Simoneau assured Canada would finish the season in first place for the solo events. The U.S. clinched second. Meanwhile, Canad
Players often take a conservative measurement when it comes to their health and whether teams always have their best interests. And the COVID vaccines are likely to provoke even more thought and wariness.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead driving layup with 11.4 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 on Thursday night in Game 3 after two blowout losses in New York. Kevin Durant’s 3-point attempt to tie bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. He scored the Nets’ last nine points and finished with 30. Game 4 of the second-round series is Sunday in Milwaukee. Khris Middleton scored 35 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 33 for the Bucks. They won after bl
MIAMI (AP) — Starling Marté had four hits, including a homer and double, and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 on Thursday night. Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm also went deep for the Marlins, who had 16 hits. Trevor Rogers (7-3) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. Miami's rookie left-hander struck out eight, walked one and has yielded two runs or fewer in 12 of his 13 starts. The homers from Duvall, Chisholm and Marte off starter Chi Chi González keyed a six-run secon
BOSTON (AP) — A year after letting 6-foot-9 defenseman Zdeno Chara leave, the Bruins face another potential departure that looms almost as large. Goalie Tuukka Rask, the 2014 Vezina Trophy winner and the Original Six franchise’s career leader in games and wins, is eligible to be an unrestricted free agent. The two sides chose not to discuss a new contract during the season, leaving the negotiations for the summer after a disappointing postseason finish when Rask is recovering from an undisclosed