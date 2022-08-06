Blue Jays vs. Twins Recap

Associated Press

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernández homered for the second straight day and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. Whit Merrifield, who revealed earlier in the day that he’s now vaccinated against COVID-19 and cleared to play in Canada, had two hits in his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from Kansas City for two minor leaguers at the trade deadline. “I think if you can line it up, they all kind of have that damage potential,” Toronto interim manager John Schneider said of his lineup with the addition of Merrifield.