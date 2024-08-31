Blue Jays vs. Twins Highlights
Carlos Santana and the Twins defeat Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays, 2-0
Carlos Santana and the Twins defeat Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays, 2-0
This is the first year Djokovic didn't win a Grand Slam since 2017.
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
The Indiana Pacers signed key reserve T.J. McConnell to a four-year contract extension.
Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday, moving closer to defending her title.
The brothers were killed when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while biking.
Gaudreau played 763 NHL games with the Flames and Blue Jackets.
The score was 70-0 at halftime.
We continue 'Cram Week' on the pod with a very special edition of the Panic Meter, because when you 'cram' for something it can usually lead to panic. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and is joined by Sal Vetri as they go through listeners submissions for players they're a panicking about heading into Week 1. Vetri ends the show with three guys he's personally panicked about heading into the season.
Naomi Osaka hasn't reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam since she won the 2021 Australian Open.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and the newest addition to Yahoo Sports, Adam Breneman kick off the inaugural College Football Power Hour with a look at Week 0's biggest matchup, a surprising result in which the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets surprised two continents with a win over ranked Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. The crew explains how Haynes King and Brent Key led the team to a victory and why the 0-1 hole Mike Norvell's Seminoles squad finds itself in may not be the end of the world.
Sure, you should shoot for the moon in your fantasy football drafts — but you have to balance that with some safety, too. Dan Titus reveals the most secure draft picks you can make in the first 10 rounds.
It would be a big surprise if the Bulldogs miss the expanded playoff, but they'll definitely be tested by one of the country's toughest schedules.
With Labor Day weekend fast approaching we know most of you are about to have your biggest drafts of the year. That is why it's 'Cram Week' on the pod, as we 'cram' in all the information you needed heading into the biggest draft weekend of the year. Matt Harmon makes his return and is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to essentially recap the entire preseason from a fantasy perspective. The two identify the seven biggest fantasy takeaways from the preseason you need to know and answer your fantasy mailbag questions.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen will become the first MLB player to play for both teams in the same game when a postponed game from June 26 is resumed on Monday.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida State's unexpected loss to Georgia Tech in Week 0. They discuss how FSU's offense underwhelmed, and deliberate if there's a shot at making the College Football Playoff.
For the first time in franchise history, the White Sox have lost at least 100 games in back-to-back seasons.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.