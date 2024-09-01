Blue Jays vs. Twins Highlights
Condensed Game: Will Wagner and the Blue Jays take on Willi Castro and the Twins on August 31, 2024
If the White Sox lose Sunday, they will have the three longest losing streaks in MLB this season.
Plenty of teams picked up easy W's over inferior competition on college football's opening weekend. It doesn't mean they belong in our Top 10.
Jeremiyah Love scored the game-winner with 1:54 to go.
Florida gave up 41 points to No. 19 Miami as it embarked on a schedule that looks to be the toughest in college football.
Pearsall is reportedly in stable condition.
The last time the Cardinals beat the Yankees in the Bronx, Bob Gibson was involved.
Debuting new coordinators on offense and defense, No. 8 Penn State dominated West Virginia at Morgantown.
McCormick is the longest-tenured player in college football history.
Clayton Kershaw was pulled in the second inning due to pain from a bone spur in his left big toe, with manager Dave Roberts saying he's been dealing with it for years.
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
As the 2024 Chicago White Sox approach setting a MLB record for losses, the 1962 New York Mets sympathize with their misery.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there will be any exciting postseason races in the final month of the season, which players on waivers could make a difference and if Mark Cuban has considered making an offer for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday, moving closer to defending her title.
The brothers were killed when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while biking.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows that team owner Jerry Jones loves to talk and dismissed his comments on contract negotiations as noise.
Willis will play behind Jordan Love in Green Bay.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first MLB player to play for two teams in the same game when he batted in Monday's matchup vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
Key plays is the ultimate companion to follow along with your fantasy football team’s highs and lows, all season long.
Two big-name QBs headline this piece, but Charles McDonald has his eyes on a couple other critical figures for AFC and Super Bowl contenders.