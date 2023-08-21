Blue Jays vs. Reds Highlights
Brandon Belt drilled two homers to lead a high-powered attack from the Blue Jays' offense in a dominant 10-3 win over the Reds
A win on the field isn't the end of the fight for Spain's women's soccer team. It has to be the beginning, or things will never change.
Connor McDavid may have won the Hart Trophy last season, but he couldn't carry a beer league team to a victory in its championship game.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning due to left middle finger discomfort.
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Davis Schneider hit a tiebreaking solo homer and closer Jordan Romano worked out of a jam in the ninth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 victory over Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night. Chris Bassitt pitched six efficient innings as Toronto (68-56) rebounded from a stretch of five losses in seven games. All-Star Bo Bichette hit an RBI single in his first big-league game since July 31. De La Cruz had two hits for Cincinnati (64-60), including
MADRID (AP) — Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father’s death, the Spanish soccer federation said. The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death. It also did not say exactly when Carmona was informed about her father's death or who told her. After the final whistle, she was among the Spanish players celebrating and dancing on the field, and appeared to participate normally during the trophy pre
Tom Brady considers his niece Maya to be the “most athletic person” in the Brady family
The Angels and Blue Jays are the two MLB teams whose radio announcers don't broadcast away games in person. What gets missed when you're not there in person?
Texas rookie DeMarvion Overshown had secured a spot as the fourth linebacker and a role in place of safety Jayron Kearse in the team’s big nickel defense.
Dana White has rarely been more definitive in calling for a fighter's retirement than Chris Weidman after his UFC 292 loss.
Conor McGregor says he's "being kept from my livelihood" after revealing he's not going to be cleared for a December return to the UFC.
Tommy Pham was seen on video calling out fans that made 'disrespectful' remarks to him while he was in the on-deck circle against the Padres.
Tom and his three sisters, Maureen, Julie and Nancy, grew up in a competitive household
King Charles drove himself and his wife, Queen Camilla, to church during their summer break at Balmoral, during the women’s football World Cup final on Sunday morning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami — all in the Leagues Cup competition — converting in the 23rd minute. The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleash
Danish royal Count Nikolai of Monpezat and his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup, shared some photos from England's final against Spain to their Instagram Stories on Sunday
Follow UFC 292 with Yahoo Sports as two title belts are up for grabs at the top of the card when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling meets Sean O'Malley and strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her title versus Amanda Lemos.
DrivervTadasuke Makino was taken to a hospital after the crash, but he is reportedly expected to be discharged tomorrow.
ORBETELLO, Italy (AP) — Italians are fighting an invasion of predatory blue crabs with an attitude borne of centuries of culinary making do: If you can’t beat them, eat them. Fishermen, lobbying groups and environmentalists have sounded the alarm about the risks from a summer surge in the population of the fast-reproducing invasive species. The crabs are devouring stocks of eels, clams and mussels and wreaking havoc on fishing nets. But since the crabs are here to stay, farm lobby group Coldiret
Ashlea Albertson, a driver for Tony Stewart's dirt racing team, was a passenger in the crash.