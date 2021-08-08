Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Highlights
George Springer leads the Blue Jays to a 9-8 win
Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.
The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi became the first basketball players with five Olympic gold medals.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.
The Boston Red Sox halted their tumble in the standings with an extra-inning win to split a doubleheader with the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The NBA increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million in 2019.
Ciryl Gane went into Houston and took out the hometown hero Derrick Lewis with a meticulous attack resulting in a third round TKO for the UFC interim heavyweight title.
Abdul Kanneh had a 102-yard interception return as the Ottawa Redblacks spoiled the start of the new Elks era in Edmonton, emerging with a season-opening 16-12 road victory.
Omar Vizquel managed the Barons for two seasons, but was dismissed after an incident in the clubhouse.
This was frightening.
Troy Polamalu tested positive for the coronavirus just eight days ago, which put his status for the Hall of Fame ceremony in doubt.
Devin Funchess appeared to be trying to make a joke with reporters when he used an anti-Asian slur on Saturday.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said helping COVID-19 patients in 2020 made him rethink his priorities.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole of a playoff. Ancer won the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southland after Burns' 5 1/2-foot putt — on the same line as Ancer — lipped out. “This is surreal,” said Ancer, the 30-year-old former University of Oklahoma player who was born in McAllen, Texas. “I fel
Who else could it be?
WASHINGTON — CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols. The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS." Montreal says Pantemis will not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United. Sebastian Breza is set to start in place of Pantemis, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench. Pantemis, a 24-year-old from Kirkland, Que., has played nine games for Montreal