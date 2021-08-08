Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Highlights

The Canadian Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole of a playoff. Ancer won the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southland after Burns' 5 1/2-foot putt — on the same line as Ancer — lipped out. “This is surreal,” said Ancer, the 30-year-old former University of Oklahoma player who was born in McAllen, Texas. “I fel