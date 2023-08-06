Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Highlights

The Canadian Press

CINCINNTI (AP) — Washington's CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas hit Lyon Richardson’s first two major league pitches for home runs in the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Over the last 50 seasons, the right-handed Richardson, 23, is the only pitcher to allow a home run on each of the first two pitches of his major league career, according to Optastats. Abrams and Thomas teamed up to hit fastballs. Abrams reached the first section of seats down the right field line with a 402-foot shot for his