Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Highlights

The Canadian Press

John Herdman hopes his team gives Canada something to celebrate Thursday night. The Canadian men take on CONCACAF powerhouse Mexico in the Gold Cup semifinal in Houston, hoping to reach the championship game for the first time since 2000. Canada beat the Mexicans 2-1 in the quarterfinals that year, thanks to an extra-time goal by Richard Hastings, and went on on to defeat Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 in the semis and Colombia 2-0 in the final to complete an unlikely tournament run that required winni