Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Game 2 Highlights
George Springer and the Blue Jays defeat Jarren Duran and the Red Sox, 7-3
George Springer and the Blue Jays defeat Jarren Duran and the Red Sox, 7-3
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first MLB player to play for two teams in the same game when he batted in Monday's matchup vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Red Sox center fielder's use of an anti-gay slur serves as a reminder that the cause to which Billy Bean dedicated the last decade of his life remains unfinished.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended two games for directing an anti-gay slur at a fan in the stands. The incident was picked up by mics during the NESN broadcast.
Duran and the Red Sox apologized in a joint statement issued by the team.
The 2017 champion, Stephens lost an opening-round thriller that featured six breaks in the decisive third set.
For the first time in franchise history, the White Sox have lost at least 100 games in back-to-back seasons.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.
Bo Nix is gone, but the Ducks went out and got the best QB available in Dillon Gabriel, along with a whole lot of other weapons. Dan Lanning's Ducks are set up to compete with the Big Ten's best.
Reese has taken the WNBA by storm as a double-double machine and the league's best rebounder.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
There was as much hype and anticipation for Ohtani this season as any player in baseball history after he signed a record 10-year, $700 million deal. But now he has done something that seemed impossible even for him.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
'Convictions Week' ends with an absolute banger of a pod. If there is one thing hotter than the weather in August, it's Dalton Del Don's preseason hot takes. Andy Behrens does his best to heat check Del Don on his 7 most polarizing fantasy takes.
Next stop, Hall of Fame for Joey Votto?
She's got a long way to go to catch Diana Taurasi.
The White Sox are 38.5 games back from the last AL wild-card spot.
The Fighting Irish bring back a bunch of talent, added a strong QB via the transfer portal for the second straight season and have a very manageable schedule. That’s a great recipe for a playoff appearance.