Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Highlights
Jarren Duran and Enmanuel Valdez each homered and Alex Verdugo belted a walk-off homer to give the Red Sox a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays
Chris Bassitt coughed up a grand slam in the first inning, but the home run wouldn't have happened if not for a missed call from the umpire.
TORONTO — Sports broadcasters usually get only a handful of opportunities in their career to put their stamp on a team's most memorable moments. When John Tavares scored an OT winner to give Toronto its first series victory in 19 years on Saturday, the stage was set for what could have been a classic radio call by longtime Maple Leafs play-by-play man Joe Bowen. Instead a remote radio coverage setup proved costly. Bowen, who called the game from a Toronto studio on TSN 1050, said Morgan Rielly s
The Bruins' shocking first-round loss opens the door for a new favorite.
American golfer Talor Gooch, who is part of the rebel LIV series, has revealed his frustration at losing almost half of his most recent winnings to tax.
Maple Leafs fans planning to attend the team's road games in the upcoming second-round NHL playoff series against Florida may find themselves shut out of ticket options. The Panthers are restricting ticket sales for Games 3 and 4 to American residents. It wasn't clear why the restriction was in place but the Maple Leafs do have a fan base that travels well, particularly in the Snowbird-heavy Sunshine State. Tickets were set to go on sale later Monday. Under an 'Important Event Info' listing on t
The play-by-play man's take on the team's premature ouster was way over the top.
The Manchester United forward helped out the Switzerland international in Manchester
Cruise, 28, posed with a thumbs-up while rocking his best golf outfit
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a third-inning home run off Colin Rea that reached 162 feet above the field, the highest since Statcast started tracking in 2015, and helped the Los Angeles Angels beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Ohtani hit his seventh home run of the season on an 85.9 mph cutter from Rea (0-2). The ball left the bat with 114.3 exit velocity and a launch angle of 39 degrees, and after a hang time of 6.98 seconds it landed 413 feet away in d
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, who married in 2017, are also parents to daughter Olympia, who turns 6 in September
China's Ding Liren was crowned on Sunday as the 17th world chess champion in a tense match against Russian-born Ian Nepomniachtchi in Astana, Kazakhstan, in the last chapter of an odds-defying sequence of events. Thirty-year-old Ding won the rapid chess playoff by 2.5 points to 1.5, capitalizing on Nepomniachtchi's mistakes in time trouble in the last of the shorter-format games, following the pair's 7-7 tie in a psychological battle across 14 longer "classical" games. "One Ding to rule em all," fellow grandmaster Anish Giri wrote on Twitter in honour of the new champion.
The record-setting Bruins and defending champion Avalanche are hosting Game 7s, and the momentum of their playoff series couldn't be more different.
The Boston Bruins entered the postseason as Stanley Cup favourites coming off a historic 2022-23 campaign. Now their future is up in the air.
Several players in this year's NFL draft taken after Round 1 look poised to yield significant returns on investment and outperform their draft slot.
Deion Sanders says he’s “ashamed” for 31 of the 32 NFL teams after just one player from HBCUs was selected during the 2023 NFL draft over the weekend.
Photographers had to get out of the way as Ocon pitted on the final lap of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
It appears ONE Championship won't be doing business with former UFC heavyweight champion and prized free agent Francis Ngannou.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald also doled out a D to one of the best teams in the NFL.
The Warriors, led by three guys in their 30s, will take on LeBron James, 38, and the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.