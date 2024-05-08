Blue Jays vs. Phillies Highlights

The Canadian Press

It was like something out of a storybook. Tyler Black was at the plate in his big league debut with the Milwaukee Brewers as his father, former TSN broadcaster Rod Black, and his mother Nancy Black, were being interviewed in the stands. The younger Black connected on his second hit of the game, and of his career, and his father's instincts took over, immediately calling the play. "There's a base hit to right field for my boy, Tyler Black," said Rod Black. "There you go, oh there you go, 2 for 2.