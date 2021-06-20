Blue Jays vs. Orioles Highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were ousted from the playoffs on Saturday night.
Matteo Pessina scored the only goal and Italy extended its unbeaten streak to a record-tying 30 matches with a 1-0 victory over Wales on Sunday at the European Championship.
Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance, leading Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Sunday.
Fernando will miss Game 7 on Sunday.
Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals to give Switzerland a 3-1 victory over Turkey at the European Championship.
Manuel Neuer has worn the rainbow armband to support the LGBTQ+ community.
Usain Bolt won't be at this summer's Olympics, but he has plenty to celebrate.
"Going from just last week, losing my biological mother, and I'm still here."
Travis Kelce said he decided to get vaccinated after talking with his family.
Moving Day at the U.S. Open reshuffled the leaderboard, and big names are now at the top of the mix.
Luis Pena tweeted about his mental health days before the arrest.
There were three ejections in the first half inning on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.
The Canadian women's team ended the preliminary round of Volleyball Nations League with a 3-0 loss (26-24, 25-17, 25-17) to Belgium on Sunday in Rimini, Italy. It was Canada's fifth straight defeat, leaving the team 14th of 16 teams with a 3-12 record in its tournament debut. Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey B.C. collected a team-high 15 points in the losing effort, while Belgium's Britt Herbots topped all scorers with 23. "This match individually showed a lot of fight — we were going to the very end," s
ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Wainwright struck out 11 and pitched a three-hitter, sending the St. Louis Cardinals over the Atlanta Braves 9-1 Sunday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer off Bryse Wilson in the first and Paul Goldschmidt added a three-run shot off Josh Tomlin in the fifth of the seven-inning game. The 39-year-old Wainwright (5-5) didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, when Freddie Freeman singled. Wainwright struck out slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. wit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, leading the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 5-2 Sunday to take three of four in the series. Schwarber set a Nationals/Montreal Expos record by homering nine times in a 10-game span, increasing his total to 18 this season with his first career three homer-game. Moved in the leadoff spot on June 12, Schwarber had four RBIs for the second straight game. He hit a 2-0 fastball
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees turned their record-tying third triple play of the season to strand the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Aroldis Chapman in a shaky outing and closing down a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Gary Sánchez spoiled Sean Manaea's gem with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, and Jonathan Loaisiga (7-2) and Lucas Luetge turned a 2-1 lead over to Chapman in the ninth. A night after reaching 103.4 mph during his 15th save —
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole hardly expects a smooth transition when Major League Baseball ups its efforts against sticky substances. Then again, the Yankees ace — like many around the game — isn't entirely sure what's going to happen. “I don’t have a lot of expectations, to be honest,” Cole said. “I think I’m in the same boat as everyone else, just waiting for this to play out.” Beginning Monday, pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games if caught using foreign substances to doctor bas
Lukaku has been named man of the match in both games so far for tournament co-favorite Belgium. And it's been more about his intelligence and skill than anything.