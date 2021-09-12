Blue Jays vs. Orioles Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Springer belts go-ahead homer in Blue Jays' 11-10 win
Springer belts go-ahead homer in Blue Jays' 11-10 win
Raducanu is the first US Open women's champion from Great Britain since Virginia Wade in 1968.
Seeing Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu take down some of the best women's tennis players in the world almost feels like the start of something bigger.
The sports world sent out heartfelt tributes on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
New York's two baseball teams came together for one powerful moment at Citi Field on Saturday night.
Leylah Fernandez captivated the tennis world with her US Open run.
WINNIPEG — A pair of Blue Bombers quarterbacks led the team to victory on Saturday afternoon. Starting QB Zach Collaros completed 18-of-22 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns while Sean McGuire, his backup, scored three touchdowns as the Bombers trounced the Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-9 in a CFL slugfest. The game was played before a sold-out Banjo Bowl crowd of 33,134 fully-vaccinated fans at IG Field. Saskatchewan starting quarterback Cody Fajardo was removed from the game midway through
Cristiano Ronaldo reminded Manchester United fans that he still has skills.
The Blue Jays' roster looks a lot different from the start of the season. Here are the surging club's most notable mid-season moves.
Samsung Lions pitcher Mike Montgomery did not handle his ejection well on Friday.
Jordan Mailata picked his position because he watched the film "The Blind Side."
Only two men and three women have accomplished a calendar-year Grand Slam in history.
The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Cooper Marody to a US$750,000, one-year contract extension on Saturday.
Novak Djokovic will only have to get past Daniil Medvedev to accomplish something not seen in men's tennis since 1969.
Leylah Fernandez's father and coach, Jorge, got emotional when describing how special it is to represent Canada on a stage as grand as the US Open.
The Texans are set to pay Deshaun Watson $10 million to ride the bench.
Felix Auger-Aliassime's dream of playing in a US Open men's final will have to wait another year.
The Toronto Raptors are indeed coming home — finally.
The boy reportedly told his mother, "The bodybuilder saved me."
Hyun-Jin Ryu has got the entire Blue Jays roster hooked on Korean fried chicken, so naturally the squad went to town after feasting on the Yankees.
Role and ice time were cited as the primary reasons for pursuing a change of scenery ahead of a contract season.