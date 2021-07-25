Blue Jays vs. Mets Highlights
Pete Alonso homers in Mets' 5-4 win vs. Blue Jays
Winner of five Olympic medals, Penny Oleksiak could set a record for most medals by a Canadian athlete in the Summer Olympics on Monday.
Jalen Green could be available to the Raptors in the NBA draft. Here's what he would bring to the team.
Pete Alonso homered again, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday.
Defenseman Marc Staal is staying put in Detroit, while the Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jake Virtanen on waivers on Sunday.
When he was a youngster, Tyler Mislawchuk placed a phone call to get the price on a racing bike. What happened afterwards and then years later was truly special.
Canada has its first medal of the Tokyo Olympics.
The loss doesn't eliminate the Americans from gold medal contention. It is, however, even more cause for concern.
In his Olympic debut, Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in just under two hours by a player ranked 190th in the world who was not even scheduled to compete.
Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are reportedly interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers but the numbers just don't add up.
A Dutch rider celebrated like she took gold after the women’s cycling road race, only to find out she actually finished way, way back of the winner.
Tom Brady’s social media team deserves a raise.
Canada's Jessica Klimkait is confident going up against every type of opponent at the Tokyo Games.
Watson and the Texans spent months aware that the NFL could remove him from the field until his legal issues were resolved. The league ultimately has declined to do that, putting Watson into a position where he can start applying more pressure to his football future.
Kylie Masse, Regan Smith and Kylie McKeown now have the three fastest times in Olympic history.
Canadian divers Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu have won silver in the women's three-metre synchronized springboard.
Osaka spoke to several media outlets after her first-round Olympic win.
After finishing fourth twice in Rio, Jennifer Abel struggled to find the joy for diving. Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu changed all of that and some lessons in ballet have helped them both become better divers.
The Tokyo Olympics just gave us a vision of a nightmare future: a basketball-shooting robot.
Ahmed Hafnaoui didn't just astonish the swimming world, he also shocked himself.
Peru's Angelo Caro Narvaez hit a rail where nobody should ever hit a rail.