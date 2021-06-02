Blue Jays vs. Marlins Highlights
Vlad Guerrero Jr. collects 4 hits, 3 RBIs in 5-1 win
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 17th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated the return to their temporary Buffalo home with a 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins.
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points after two quiet games and the Phoenix Suns sent LeBron James to the locker room early, dismantling the Los Angeles Lakers 115-85 Tuesday night to take a 3-2 first-round series lead. The Suns won in Los Angeles on Sunday to tie the series and went right at the Anthony Davis-less Lakers in front of a revved-up crowd in Game 5. Davis was out after suffering a groin injury in Game 4 and the Suns took advantage by attacking every chance they had. The Laker
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Rendon drove in five runs, Max Stassi returned from a concussion and hit an RBI double, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the San Francisco Giants 8-1 on Tuesday night. Rendon hit a two-run single in the third to end an 0-for-10 funk and a bases-loaded double during a five-run fourth. He singled again in the ninth. Lefty Andrew Heaney (3-3) allowed one run on five hits, struck out seven and walked one over 6 1/3 innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time thi
DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon scored on Brett Martin’s wild pitch in the 11th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat Texas 3-2 Tuesday night, the Rangers' 13th straight road loss. McMahon started the inning on second base, moved to third on a groundout and raced home when Martin (0-2) bounced a pitch to Brendan Rodgers. Texas has lost seven in a row overall. Yonathan Daza had three hits for Colorado and Mychal Givens (2-2) pitched the 11th to get the win. The Rockies got a break in the first inning w
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 10-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. Salvador Perez had two homers and three RBIs to help the Royals sweep the two-game series. Brady Singer (3-4) allowed five runs — four earned — and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Wil Crowe (0-4) took the loss. He gave up eight runs and eight hits in four-plus innings. Adam Frazier, who led the National League with 40 hits
HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Garcia threw a career-high seven innings, Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. Garcia (4-3) permitted one run and six hits, retiring 11 of 12 batters over one stretch. The right-hander struck out six and walked one in his fourth consecutive win. Altuve led off the first with his eighth homer, a drive to left-center against Garrett Richards (4-4). It was Altuve’s third leadoff homer this seaso