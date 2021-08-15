Blue Jays vs. Mariners Highlights
Blue Jays belt four home runs in 8-3 win vs. Mariners
Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk both homered in the second inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays used four long balls to avoid a sweep.
Randal Grichuk crushes a two-run home run to left field, giving the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead.
CALGARY — Doug Barron felt bad for celebrating his second PGA Tour Champions win a bit prematurely. After lagging his eagle putt to within tap-in range on the par 5 finishing hole of Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Barron threw his arms in the air and started to celebrate his victory at the 2021 Shaw Charity Classic. “I felt kind of bad because I got a little excited,” said Barron, who apologized to playing partner Steve Flesch for his premature celebrations. “He’s my friend. I would never
PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and drove in four runs in his return from the injured list, and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Sunday. The 22-year-old Tatis had four hits, helping the Padres snap a four-game losing streak. It was Tatis' fifth multihomer game this season and No. 8 for his career. Playing right field for the first time in his professional career and batting leadoff, Tatis ripped a double down the third-base line to start the game. He hit
SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk both homered in the second inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays used four long balls to avoid a sweep with an 8-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Hernández and Grichuk each hit their 20th homers of the season as part of Toronto’s three-run second inning against Seattle rookie Logan Gilbert, and the Blue Jays escaped Seattle without losing more ground in the American League wild-card race. Alejandro Kirk added a two-out, two-run double in
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Reid Detmers pitched six innings of three-hit ball to earn his first major league victory, and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday. David Fletcher and Jo Adell drove in runs with grounders to back Detmers (1-2), who struck out six and gave up one run while outdueling Lance McCullers Jr. in just his third major league start. Phil Gosselin homered in the eighth and scored two runs for Los Angeles. Michael Bra
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance's up-and-down debut performance in the preseason has done little to alter the timeline the San Francisco 49ers have for when their rookie quarterback will get more time with the first team in practice and possibly take over as starter. Lance had a few dazzling plays on Saturday night against the Kansas City Chiefs highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield but also showed some signs of inexperience with some off-target throws and inability t