Blue Jays vs. Mariners Highlights

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Austin Riley homered in the seventh inning of a weather-delayed game, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 early Saturday morning to move into a first-place tie in the NL East with Philadelphia. The announced attendance of 24,812 had noticeably diminished by the time the final out was recorded at 1:19 a.m. The start of the game was delayed 3 hours, 12 minutes due to severe weather. Atlanta entered Friday in third place in the NL East, a game behind Philadelp