Blue Jays vs. Mariners Highlights
Kelenic draws walk-off walk in 3-2 win over Blue Jays
WASHINGTON (AP) — Austin Riley homered in the seventh inning of a weather-delayed game, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 early Saturday morning to move into a first-place tie in the NL East with Philadelphia. The announced attendance of 24,812 had noticeably diminished by the time the final out was recorded at 1:19 a.m. The start of the game was delayed 3 hours, 12 minutes due to severe weather. Atlanta entered Friday in third place in the NL East, a game behind Philadelp
SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Friday night for their third straight win. Kyle Seager and Abraham Toro sparked the winning rally with two-out walks against Adam Cimber (2-4). Luis Torrens reached when his comebacker glanced off the top of Cimber’s glove, loading the bases. Brad Hand then came in and walked Kelenic on four straight pitches, sending the Mariners to their fourth win in five games
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Night after night, the San Francisco Giants' depth keeps shining through with games on the line. Closer Jake McGee struggled again with a second straight blown save, then Zack Littell came in and delivered just as he'd done three days earlier. Wilmer Flores hit a three-run homer in the first, Thairo Estrada added an RBI single, and the Giants held off a late rally to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Friday night for their sixth straight win. “Jake’s our guy. Obviously it’s v