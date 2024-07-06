Blue Jays vs. Mariners Highlights
Luis Castillo and the Mariners defeat Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays, 2-1.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the United States Men’s National Team crashing out of the Copa America, Argentina advancing after an epic shootout with Ecuador and Spain knocking out Germany in the Euro’s.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
It’s been quite the week for WNBA rookies. Two earned All-Star bids and one was named to her country’s Olympic roster.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Bearman finished seventh while subbing for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this season.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The rest of the All-Star rosters, including pitchers, will be announced Sunday.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
The American Outlaws and Barra 76 both released statements in the aftermath of the USMNT's Copa América exit. Public opinion is now clear that Berhalter must be replaced.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
Ollie Gordon was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday while driving just south of Oklahoma City.
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
The co-main event for UFC 303 was changed four times, with Ige stepping up on a few hours' notice.
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.