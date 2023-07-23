Blue Jays vs. Mariners Highlights
Cal Raleigh homered twice, while Dylan Moore and Julio Rodríguez went deep once each to fuel the Mariners' 9-8 win over the Blue Jays
Cal Raleigh homered twice, while Dylan Moore and Julio Rodríguez went deep once each to fuel the Mariners' 9-8 win over the Blue Jays
SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández lined a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to score Jose Caballero and the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Hernández jumped on the first pitch from Jordan Romano (4-5) and hit a line drive over the head of George Springer in right field and off the wall, allowing Caballero to jog home with the winning run. Seattle trailed 2-0, but scored once in the seventh, tied the game in the eighth and Hernánde
SEATTLE (AP) — There seems enough evidence at this point that the expectation should be when Seattle and Toronto get together, it's likely to have some wild swings of momentum and be tightly contested. It was that way in the regular season and playoffs last year. And it's continued this season with Saturday the latest example as the Mariners used a five-run seventh inning against Toronto's bullpen to rally for a 9-8 victory over the Blue Jays. J.P. Crawford and Teoscar Hernández both had two-run
It would have been a rare loss for the team's resident sprinter — but fate wouldn't allow that.
The Open organisers took emergency overnight measures after the first-round’s sand storm as they attempted to fix flat-bottomed bunkers that forced balls to run up to within edges of vertical faces.
Amarissa Toth, a Hungarian tennis player, has apologised for behaviour that contributed to an opponent’s panic attack and subsequent decision to retire from a match.
The NHL's reigning Norris Trophy winner confirmed he has no intention of staying with the Sharks and wishes to be traded.
One of MLB's most consistent first basemen of all time gets inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.
If you blinked, you missed the fastest knockout you'll ever see in an MMA fight.
Fans met the announcement with congratulatory comments for the tennis power couple.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Left bruised, bandaged and limping, the Vietnamese still managed to walk off the pitch smiling. Entering its World Cup -opening match Saturday against the United States, Vietnam was expected to suffer a defeat similar to the 2019 Thailand team, which lost to the Americans 13-0 to open that tournament. After all, the top-ranked United States has won four World Cup titles and Vietnam was making its tournament debut. But in a match where Vietnam failed to get off a shot
The NBA legend joined a group led by billionaire Josh Harris to own the Washington Commanders: “Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important to me"
The Toronto Maple Leafs had one of the best power plays in the NHL last year, but their explosive special teams unit could be in for some changes.
Justin Thomas never imagined using the second round of the British Open as a tune-up for the 3M Open next week in Minnesota. Thomas is in a slump for the first time in his PGA Tour career, bad enough that his season could end before the lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs begin, and it has jeopardized his chances of being in Rome for the Ryder Cup. “The golf in Minnesota is obviously slightly different than here in Liverpool,” Thomas said after a 71 in the second round.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Bryce Harper has made quite a first impression. Making his first career start at first base, Philadelphia’s star slugger made a tough catch while tumbling into a photographer's pit in the third inning of Friday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leading off the third, Cleveland's Amed Rosario hit a towering pop down the first-base line. Harper, who has spent the bulk of his major league career in the outfield, tracked the ball before snagging it and then falling. Harp
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment on Saturday, clearing the way for 2021 first-round draft pick Sal Frelick to make his major league debut. The Brewers called up Frelick from Triple-A Nashville before their game against the Atlanta Braves. They made room by designating Tapia, who batted .173 with a .267 on-base percentage, two homers, three RBIs and two steals in 20 games. Tapia, 29, signed with the Brewers on June 14 after the Boston Red So
Golden retrievers — hundreds of them — were brought to one spot earlier this month as their owners came together in the Scottish highlands to mark the 155th anniversary of the breed at its ancestral home of Guisachan House in Glen Affric.
Hamilton crossed the line at the Hungaroring just 0.003 seconds ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to take his first pole since 2021.
Watch Tom Aspinall show off his boxing and hand speed in his first-round TKO of Serghei Spivac.
See and learn how Usher is the reason behind the Los Angeles Dodgers' new celebration for extra base hits.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Some people paid hundreds of dollars to be able to say they were in the stadium for Lionel Messi’s debut for Inter Miami. Some paid thousands for their seats. The team’s owners committed well over $100 million just to have a chance at moments like this. So far, it looks like money well spent. From the you-can’t-make-this-up department, Messi capped the opening night with his new club by delivering the unforgettable. His magical left foot sent a free kick into the upp