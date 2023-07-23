Blue Jays vs. Mariners Highlights

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — There seems enough evidence at this point that the expectation should be when Seattle and Toronto get together, it's likely to have some wild swings of momentum and be tightly contested. It was that way in the regular season and playoffs last year. And it's continued this season with Saturday the latest example as the Mariners used a five-run seventh inning against Toronto's bullpen to rally for a 9-8 victory over the Blue Jays. J.P. Crawford and Teoscar Hernández both had two-run