Blue Jays vs. A's Highlights
Pérez and Smith both slug homers in 5-2 A's win
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Luka Doncic argued with the referees all night. And that’s why he wasn’t around in the final minutes, as Canada clinched a trip to the Basketball World Cup semifinals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, RJ Barrett added 24 and Canada topped Slovenia 100-89 on Wednesday night. The win sends Canada into a semifinal matchup with Serbia on Friday. Doncic had 26 points for Slovenia, but was ejected with 6:37 left after picking up his second technical of the game – bo
Tommy Fleetwood has apologised for calling Luke Donald a ‘s---‘ Ryder Cup captain in an ill-advised joke on live BBC radio.
This summer, sunscreen-drenched Mark Zuckerberg is out, and tan-and-toned Zuckerberg is in — and enjoying the sun with his professional fighter pals.
McIlroy is taking a trip to Mykonos before travelling to Rome.
The longtime Coach's Corner duo had a highly publicized falling out after Cherry's removal from Hockey Night in Canada, but the two appear to be mending things.
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country's prosecutors’ office said Wednesday. Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Germany will play the United States in the semifinals of the Basketball World Cup, a rematch of an exhibition matchup from earlier this summer where the Americans needed a big rally to win. Franz Wagner scored 16 points and Germany — the last unbeaten team left in the World Cup — held off Latvia 81-79 in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, pulling away in the fourth quarter of what had been a back-and-forth matchup for the first 30 minutes. Next up: The U.S. on Friday fo
“It was like the military, except your pinky is always up," the actor jokes in a new preview for FX's "Welcome to Wrexham."
Davis Schneider has stolen most of the limelight, but another Blue Jays rookie is making a strong first impression on the club.
Aryna Sabalenka, who is guaranteed to take over as world No. 1, said she was hoping to play Iga Swiatek at the US Open for the top ranking in tennis.
Carlos Alcaraz faces a stiff test in his bid to defend the US Open as he faces former finalist Alexander Zverev for a place in the last four.
The Irishman was one of Luke Donald’s six wild cards for the contest in Rome.
Whoa, baby? NBC just dropped a trailer for the second half of Magnum P.I.’s fifth and final season — and the moment that’s going to have fans buzzing for the next 29 days is saved for last, when Higgins turns to Magnum and says, “I’m late.” The potential pregnancy is foreshadowed by the preceding voiceover, …
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — It is next to impossible to replace all that Shohei Ohtani can do when standing on a baseball field, although the Los Angeles Angels did their best for a few minutes Tuesday. With Ohtani unavailable for team photo day, as he continues to be examined for oblique soreness that cropped up Monday, the team put a body double in a No. 17 jersey and lined him up in the outfield with the rest of the players. After the photo was completed, the Ohtani imposter was ushered out of a t
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 1 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.
MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's women's team coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked, the football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday, 10 days after FIFA suspended RFEF's president for kissing team player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth in celebration of Spain's World Cup victory. Vilda was replaced by his assistant, Montse Tome, who becomes the first woman to helm the women's national team.
HoopsHype breaks down the most overpaid players in NBA history, a list featuring the likes of John Wall and Gordon Hayward.
NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe have advanced to the U.S. Open women's doubles semifinals. The duo outlasted sixth seeds Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Taylor Townsend of Chicago 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8) in a two-hour, 31-minute quarterfinal match on Tuesday. After evening the match by taking the second set, the 16th-seeded Dabrowski and Routliffe jumped out to a 4-1 edge in the third and final set. However, Fernandez and Townsend won three straight games to even