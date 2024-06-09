Blue Jays vs. A's Highlights
Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays defeat Brent Rooker and the A's, 7-0
Bryce Harper put on a show for fans at the MLB London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, celebrating with a soccer-style slide after his home run.
Werth bought a 10% stake in Dornoch in 2022.
The Detroit Lions are losing an offseason practice due to a violation of workout rules involving on-field contact.
Jon Rahm withdrew from the LIV Golf Houston event during Saturday's second round. He has been dealing with a cut between two toes that developed into an infection.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández made an error while doing a live in-game interview during Apple TV+'s broadcast.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
Before the MLB London Series, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso asked reporters if he could get the town's famous Sunday roast on a day other than Sunday.
The final phase of voting will take place "in the coming months," according to the team.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
Xavien Howard, according to a new court filing, allegedly texted a woman’s son sexually explicit images after she refused to get an abortion.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
