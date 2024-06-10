Blue Jays vs. A's Highlights
Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Blue Jays defeat Brent Rooker and the Athletics, 6-4
Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Blue Jays defeat Brent Rooker and the Athletics, 6-4
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
The final phase of voting will take place "in the coming months," according to the team.
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
The Camellia Bowl is the first FBS bowl of the season on Dec. 14, while the last non-CFP game is on Jan. 4.
The White Sox are the worst team in MLB so far, and it isn't close.
It'll be a surprise if anyone other than Tatum, Dončić, Jaylen Brown or Kyrie Irving wins Finals MVP.
For the second consecutive match at the French Open, defending champion Novak Djokovic rallied after to win after losing two sets. He advances to the quarterfinals with the win over Francisco Cerundolo.
Tucupita Marcano will never play major-league baseball again.
Get to know Charley Hull, the LPGA's newest social media star. Plus: a touching father-son moment and a thrilling come-from-behind major victory.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
The Yankees slugger was struggling massively in April. He now leads MLB in home runs.
Boston has been the best team in the league all season.
In today's edition: Ángel Hernández calls it quits, Minnesota wins PWHL title, college football mulls new revenue stream, a 12-year wait for a gold medal, and more.