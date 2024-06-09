Blue Jays vs. A's Highlights
Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays take on Brent Rooker and the A's on June 8, 2024
Bryce Harper put on a show for fans at the MLB London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, celebrating with a soccer-style slide after his home run.
Werth bought a 10% stake in Dornoch in 2022.
The Detroit Lions are losing an offseason practice due to a violation of workout rules involving on-field contact.
Telli Swift, who has a daughter with Wilder, claimed she was worried he would be violent when he returned from his fight against Zhilei Zhang.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd was likely using a little gamesmanship Saturday when he said, "Well, Jaylen's their best player."
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Porter is receiving treatment and cooperating with authorities.
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
Before the MLB London Series, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso asked reporters if he could get the town's famous Sunday roast on a day other than Sunday.
Thompson was drafted in the fifth round in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about their picks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Juan Soto’s injury, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson, Skenes vs. Ohtani and have their usual Friday edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Soto was present at Yankee Stadium ahead of Friday's game, and GM Aaron Boone said he might be available for the Dodgers series.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
Xavien Howard, according to a new court filing, allegedly texted a woman’s son sexually explicit images after she refused to get an abortion.
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is making the team's 24-year playoff win drought a point of motivation for the upcoming season.