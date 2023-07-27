Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Highlights

The Canadian Press

No one has won the Evian Championship in back-to-back years since it became a major, but Canada's Brooke Henderson is in a position to do just that this week. Henderson beat Sophia Schubert of the United States by a stroke to win the Evian last year for the second major title of her career. Although women's golfing greats like Helen Alfredsson, Laura Davies, Annika Sorenstam and Ai Miyazato have won the Evian multiple times, none of them won it after 2013 when the LPGA Tour named it a major. "I