Blue Jays vs. D-backs Highlights
Corbin Carroll and the D-backs defeat Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays, 12-1
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
If Diana Taurasi can't return from injury this week, Clark is the logical next woman up for Team USA.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Christian Polanco and guest-co-host Christine Cupo talk about the vacancy left from Gregg Berhalter's firing, plus a recap of the Euro and Copa semi-finals and a finals preview.
It's been quite a week for Flagg, who put the entire basketball world on notice during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
Anthony Edwards certainly looked like a No. 1 option.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
"This is inexcusable."
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
The two-time MVP had one of the best games of her career and continues to lead the Aces back into championship contention.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
Since Ollie Gordon and other players are "essentially employees" now, Mike Gundy wanted him to "face the music" at Big 12 media days after his DUI arrest.
The Panthers confirmed two days ago without explanation that Wilson was no longer with the team.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
The news of Keegan Bradley's 2025 Ryder Cup captaincy was a shocker, but here's why it's a good idea for a team struggling to find its identity.