Blue Jays vs Cardinals highlights

The Canadian Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty survived a career-high seven walks and a hit batter in throwing five no-hit innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals scored three unearned runs in the third on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday for their first win this season. "Seven walks is not pitching,” Flaherty said. “That’s not something that’s going to work over the long run. I was able to get away with it today.” Bothered by shoulder issues that sidelined him most of last season,