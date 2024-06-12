Blue Jays vs. Brewers Highlights
Spencer Horwitz and the Blue Jays defeat Willy Adames and the Brewers, 3-0
Nathan’s is really going to ban 16-time champion Joey Chestnut over a simple sponsorship conflict? That's just un-American.
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
Dončić had the injection to address his thoracic contusion.
The Detroit Tigers' scoreboard operator had some fun at Aaron Rodgers' expense during Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Kristaps Porziņģis acknowledged that "something happened" but declined to elaborate on an apparent Game 2 injury. He's adamant that he'll play in Game 3.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots he faced during Florida's 3-0 victory.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
Rhys Hoskins felt the love from Philadelphia Phillies fans during his first game back since he joined the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Commanders signed kicker Ramiz Ahmed to compete for the roster. On the field, McManus and Ahmed’s résumés are not comparable.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
The Yanks head home after a very successful nine-game California trip — they went 7-2 — for a series against (who else?) their all-time punching bag: the Minnesota Twins.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Novak Djokovic's latest win at the French Open didn't finish until 3:07 a.m. local time in the latest example of a long-running match in the sport.