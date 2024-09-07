Blue Jays vs. Braves Highlights
Max Fried and the Braves defeat Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays, 3-1
North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson says he'll return to Chapel Hill next year after his 2024 season ended with a broken leg suffered in Week 1.
Can the Dodgers superstar do it?
The NFL's first trip to South America was a fun one with Green Bay and Philadelphia providing fireworks all night
Tight end Pat Freiermuth has agreed on a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was going into the final year of his rookie contract.
For the first time since 2006, an American man will play for the title at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Taylor Fritz will face Jannik Sinner on Sunday.
Conquer Week 1 with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
The Yahoo Fantasy crew highlights several players they expect will deliver a memorable performance in Week 1.
With the new deal, Ramsey is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every Week 1 game.
The Eagles and Packers will play a historic game in Brazil. There are always severe overreactions to Week 1, and given how the Packers and Eagles seasons flipped last season, both fan bases will spend all weekend overanalyzing whatever happens Friday.
If Brady wants to level up behind the mic, he’ll need to be more than just a famous former quarterback.
Magnussen is just the second driver since 1997 to get suspended for a race because of an accumulation of penalty points.
Colorado beat FCS school North Dakota State 31-26 in Week 1.
Jackson’s performance suggested that he’s still being counted on to be Superman at a time when the offense is supposed to be protecting him with more balance. We'll see if it was a Week 1 anomaly.
Matt Chapman will be with the Giants through his age-37 season.
The San Diego Padres lost a game to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in which they were one out and one strike away from winning a game that could be crucial in a playoff race.
The Ravens-Chiefs NFL opener got testy.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share his 4 burning fantasy questions and matchups to watch in Week 1. Tera Roberts finishes the show by providing her 'Make or Break' starts for the week.
Harper briefly remained in the game but was replaced by a pinch-hitter for his next at-bat.
Can Jessica Pegula finish her run with an upset of Aryna Sabalenka to win the US Open?